The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) required certain employers to provide their employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for COVID-19 specific reasons. Two weeks (up to 80 hours) of paid sick leave, at the normal rate of pay, was provided to employees that were unable to work because they were quarantined, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or waiting on test results. For employees that were unable to work because they needed to care for an individual subject to quarantine or care for a child whose school or child care closed or was unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19 had the same amount of time provided, but at two-thirds of that employee’s normal rate of pay.
The FFCRA expired on Dec. 31, 2020.
However, the Plymouth Common Council voted to extend it for the City employees through the 2021 year.
The Marshall County Council passed a similar extension for county employees on Monday, Jan. 11.
While all of the council were for extending it, Clerk-Treasurer Jeanine Xavier was not.
Xaver stated the following:
“In your packet you received the opinion of an attorney for New Focus HR. The advice is that if there was an employee that was off at the end of the calendar year and continued to the new calendar year that you continue to allow them to carry over that time and continue to be off on COVID sick leave. But since the leave effectively ended on Dec. 31, 2020, she advised that a new paid COVID leave case should not start in 2021. There are three employees who have been off with COVID in 2021. One of the employees has over 300 hours of sick time banked, plus four weeks of vacation time. At minimum, all current city employees have one week of paid sick leave, one week of paid vacation time and three days of paid personal time that they can take off if they are sick. Given that the first day the president was in office, he eliminated 70,000 jobs, I’d say that our city employees should be thankful for having a job, having a health care plan that pays as well as it does and for the benefit time that is already afforded to them. We’ve seen local restaurants and businesses suffer and / or close because they can’t keep up. In 2020, the City of Plymouth paid over $116,000 in paid COVID time off. I’m asking that you deny extending paid COVID time off unless further mandated by the federal government.”
A motion to extend the COVID related sick pay leave with the same pay scale as the FFCRA was made. After some discussion, it was amended to state that the 80 hours doesn’t reset at the beginning of the year.
The council voted to pass the motion with the amendment by a vote of 7-0. It’s retroactive as of Jan. 1.