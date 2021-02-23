The Plymouth Common Council held a lengthy public hearing last night in regard to a proposed additional appropriation of $150,000 to help fund the operational costs of the Dr. Susan D. Bardwell Aquatic Center.
While everyone spoke in favor of supporting the aquatic center, both the public in attendance and the council, not everyone was in favor of the $150,000.
The most vocal was Council Member Greg Compton who was opposed to the entire $150,000. Compton believed that $15,000 would be a better number for a month. He proposed that this would give the council some breathing space to talk to the Plymouth Community School Corporation and Ancilla College about partnering with the city to help fund the aquatic center.
The majority of the council shared Compton’s thoughts, but liked a larger amount. Eventually, the council approved a motion to compromise at $75,000. The vote to approve that amount was unanimous.
