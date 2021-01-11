The Plymouth Common Council met for the first time this year. Minutes were approved from the regular session on Dec. 28.
Meeting dates and times were the same from the prior year. Meetings will be every second and fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. or after the Board of Public Works and Safety.
There was a motion to keep the current Mayor Pro-Tempore, Council Member Don Ecker, the same for 2021.
Appointment of Keith Hammonds to the Marshall County Unsafe Building and Premises Board for 2021 was approved by the council.
Discussion of the Aquatics Center was held. There is a meeting scheduled on Wednesday for members of the council, Clerk-Treasurer, Park Board members, and Eric Walsh from Baker Tilly to discuss the situation with the center’s future. City Attorney Sean Surrisi stated that the aquatic center had enough funds to operate until around March.
New MCEDC Executive Director Laura Walls introduced herself to the council. She said she’s been “blown away by the warm welcome” from community leaders.
Surrisi also gave an update on the Stellar Communities. There’s a meeting soon so there should be some news coming from that meeting.
For full coverage of the meeting, keep your eyes peeled to a future edition of the Pilot News.