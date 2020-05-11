PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Common Council meets tonight via Zoom or telephone conference. Due to the recent increase in number for social gathering, there will be board members and applicants in attendance at the Council Chambers located at 124 N. Michigan Street. Social distancing will be practiced.
Besides the common approval of minutes, department head reports, approval of claims, and acceptance of communications, the Common Council will be presented with two executive orders from Mayor Mark Senter.
The first is Executive Order 2020-14, regarding the Plymouth Public Library’s Curbside Pick Up Program. The second is Executive Order 2020-15, extension of Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration.
City Attorney Sean Surrisi will also present to the Common Council the 911 Dispatch Fees for 2020.
The link to join the Zoom webinar is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89831295362?pwd=alNIMFpNdk83WW90Y0FUc3VpUjg4dz09. The password is 586389.
Those that wish to join from telephone, you may dial 1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID is 898 3129 5362. The password is 586389.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. or immediately after the Board of Public Works and Safety adjourns.