The Plymouth Common Council passed Resolution No. 2022-992 Establishing the Plymouth Riverfront Development District. This will allow for businesses within an established radius of the Yellow River bank to apply for a permit to sell alcoholic beverages on premises.
The Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) establishes a quota for how many licenses are obtainable based on the size of the community; at this time all of those licenses for Plymouth have been issued.
The provision in the Indiana Alcohol Statute removes that quota restriction for Beer, Wine and / or Liquor Licenses within the Riverfront Development District.
For a business or organization to apply, they will be required to obtain the recommendation of the Mayor and the Common Council.
The Permitee will also be required to meet additional required set forth by the ABC.
The Riverfront Development District Beer, Wine and / or Liquor license will not be transferable to another individual or business unlike a regular Beer, Wine, or Liquor License with property interest.
Both types of permits are tightly regulated.
The Council then unanimously approved Resolution No. 2022-993 A Resolution Recommending the Rees Theatre Inc. for Issuance of a Permit to Sell Alcoholic Beverages at the Premises Located at 100 N. Michigan Street Within the Plymouth Riverfront Development District.
The resolution also details the statutory requirements of what will need to be demonstrated for the applicant to be considered for a license within the Riverfront District.
Read the full article in the Wednesday Edition of the Pilot News.