PLYMOUTH – Plymouth has once again attracted a business to its northwest industrial corridor.
The makers of Harrington Noodles are undergoing a $632,000 expansion including a new facility and equipment that will triple its production space and number of employees, according to a press release from the Marshall County Economic Development Corp.
Harrington Noodles is a third-generation, family-owned and operated food manufacturer since 1963.
The business originated in Bremen and has gained popularity for their classic, Amish style egg noodles.
Harrington Noodles produces thin, medium, and extra wide egg noodles that can be found in your local Kroger or Martins, as well as several other grocery stores in the Midwest.
The new facility that is being constructed will expand their operations to 6,000 square feet and bring the total number of employees to 12.
The building will improve efficiency and productivity, allowing Harrington Noodles to increase contracts and other retail outlets.
The new facility is currently under construction just across the street from Pretzels, Inc.
Construction is expected to be completed by July,with production to begin quickly after.
According to Crystal Garza, owner of Harrington Noodles, “We’re excited to continue the Harrington family legacy by expanding operations and growing our business thanks to the support of the City of Plymouth.”
The expansion follows a public hearing Monday night, when the Plymouth Common Council approved a tax abatement for the new facility.
This hearing was the second step in the tax abatement process, the first of which occurred on May 29 when the council designated the new location as an economic revitalization area.
This seven-year real and personal property tax abatement will support the planned expansion for Harrington Noodles in Plymouth, according to the release.
For more information, please contact Jerry Chavez, MCEDC President/CEO, at (574) 935-8499.