Due to a COVID-19 exposure, the Plymouth Clerk-Treasurer’s Office will remain closed to the public until further notice. The office remains open for business during regular hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To make utility or other payments, everyone is encouraged to utilize the City’s online payment option available at HYPERLINK "http://plymouthin.com/index.php/" http://plymouthin.com/index.php/ or to utilize the drop box for the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office, on the north side of the building, at 124 N. Michigan St. If you have any questions, please call the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at (574) 936-2124.
This week, the City will continue to hold the following public meetings, which the public may access virtually by Zoom:
Monday
When: Oct 12, 2020 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety and City Council Meetings
Tuesday
When: Oct 13, 2020 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Plymouth Technical Review Committee Meeting
When: Oct 13, 2020 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Plymouth Board of Aviation Commissioners Meeting
