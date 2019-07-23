PLYMOUTH — On July 14, 1924 the Chamber of Commerce of Plymouth, Indiana, received their “Articles of Association.”
Join the Chamber as they celebrate their 95th Anniversary with an Open House on July 24 from 4 - 6 p.m.
For the past 95 years the Plymouth Chamber has supported local businesses and the community.
The Chamber gives thanks to their membership for their dedication to this organization and also to all who have served on the board of directors.
The celebration takes place at the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, 120 North Michigan Street, Plymouth. For more information call 574-936-2323 or email plychamber@plychamber.org