INDIANAPOLIS – Both Plymouth and Bremen have been nominated as part of a statewide tourism contest to determine which town in Indiana has the best Main Street.
The two Marshall County communities are among the 36 from across the state included in the voting competition.
Voting is ongoing now, but closes on Nov. 3. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Beyond Bremen and Plymouth, the Hoosier towns nominated range from Angola and Auburn in far northeastern Indiana, to Kokomo, Terre Haute, Boonville in far southwestern Indiana and Madison, which isn’t far from Louisville.
As one might expect, most of the towns represented are in Central Indiana, including Fairmont, the boyhood home of James Dean, and Frankfort, home of the Frankfort High School Hotdogs.
The Main Street voting is one of three competitions being conducted by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development.
The state tourism bureau is also conducting a vote for the state’s best craft brewery as well as the best hiking trails in Indiana.
While there are no craft breweries in Marshall County nominated in the contest, there are a few nearby.
The Bare Hands Brewery in Granger, the Burn Em Brewery Company in Michigan City and the Evil Czech Brewery in Mishawaka are among the area breweries promoted.
Just as with craft breweries, no Marshall County trails were nominated.
There are several area trails on the ballot, however.
Big Tree and Lower Big Tree Trail in St. Joseph County’s Bendix Woods, Pinhook Bog in LaPorte County’s Indiana Dunes National Park and the Three Dune Challenge (Trail 8) at Porter County’s Indiana Dunes State Park are nominated, according to the state’s tourism bureau.
Last year, Visit Indiana, the name given to the state’s tourism bureau, asked Indiana residents to select the state’s best hamburger, museum and state park.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis was picked as the state’s best museum, Japer’s Brew Burger was picked as Indiana’s best hamburger and Hoosiers selected Turkey Run State Park as Indiana’s best.
Make sure to vote!
The Indiana Office of Tourism Development has selected both Plymouth Street in Bremen and Michigan Street in Plymouth as candidates in the Best Main Street competition. To vote, go to visitindiana.com/best-of-indiana/cast-your-vote/53-main-street. The deadline to vote is Nov. 3.