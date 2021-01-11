The Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety met on Monday night. Minutes of the prior regular session and the prior executive session were approved.
Meeting time and date were kept the same as the prior year. The board will meet on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the City Building, located at 124 N. Michigan Street.
Plymouth Fire Chief Rod Miller updated the board on the fire at Walmart. It occurred on Saturday night and was contained to the heating unit on the roof. Miller stated that there was not a lot of damage. He also requested to begin the hiring process for a firefighter. The board approved the request to advertise.
Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt informed the board that the 2021 Fuel Price Agreement prices were confirmed from the quote received from Serious Solutions at the prior board meeting. After checking fuel prices, Marquardt said that the company honored the prices that were read that night which were $1.97 for gasoline and $2.23 for diesel. Last year for gasoline, the price was $2.09. For diesel, it was $2.51 last year.
That's roughly $11,100 savings from last year.
City Engineer Rick Gaul updated the board on the Dora Lane Replacement project. It had been tabled at the last meeting. It was tabled again because the contractor was not at the meeting to answer questions. The financial guarantee will be kept until Comcast can complete the work that was requested by the city.
Ratification of an executive order to allow a dumpster to be placed at 100 W. Garro Street. There was a fire at that location and the dumpster would accommodate the cleanup. The board approved a motion to ratify the executive order.
Claims were approved as submitted.
For full coverage of the meeting, keep your eyes peeled to a future edition of the Pilot News.