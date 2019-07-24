PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth woman hoping to ease hunger issues among the city’s residents got approval from the Plymouth Board of Works to install a pair of small, emergency food pantries.
The board on Monday approved Rebecca Palmer’s request to place a pair of donated South Bend Tribune newspaper boxes outside the Plymouth Fire Department and Plymouth Police Department.
The newspaper boxes will be stocked with non-perishable food items, as well as cleaning and pet supplies, she told the board.
The newspaper boxes will be accessible 24 hours per day.
“Really, I’m targeting the working poor – I’ve been there,” Palmer told the board. “Sometimes you just need something to get you through the night or until your next paycheck.”
