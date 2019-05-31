PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Board of Works and Public Safety approved a request from a group of volunteers wanting to close lanes of Michigan Street to beautify the railroad viaduct.
A group of volunteers is seeking donations to spruce up what’s widely considered a Plymouth eyesore.
Warsaw-based architect and Plymouth resident Brent Martin asked the board of works at its Wednesday meeting to close half of Michigan Street later this summer to paint the viaduct.
“Beginning in November, I and Paul Schoberg, professional painter, began thinking of making the painting of the bridge a community project,” Martin said in a news release prior to Wednesday’s meeting. “Along with Mayor (Mark) Senter, City Attorney Sean Surrisi, Plymouth Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt, Plymouth Parks and Recreation recreation director Allie Shook, Plymouth Common Councilmember Jeff Houin, Democratic mayoral candidate Josh Walker, Dawn Smith, Don Wendel, Kurt Garner and Marshall County Commissioner Mike Delp, (we) are formulating a plan to paint the railroad viaduct.”
Martin said the target dates to do the work are the last weekend of June and the first weekend in July.
How to help
Make donations for the Michigan Street railroad viaduct beautification project by sending a check to the Marshall County Community Foundation, 2680 Miller Drive, Suite 120, Plymouth, IN 46563. In the memo line, write “Railroad Viaduct Project.” Brent Martin also said he is willing to pick up donations.
Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact Martin at 574-269-1596 or brent@srkmarch.com
. Volunteers should include a phone number and state which day or days they are able to work.
