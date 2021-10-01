Due to a staffing shortage, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be temporarily closing eight branches in October. Announced on Friday, the Plymouth branch is one of the eight.
The other branches include Brazil, Danville, Indy-Midtown, Indy-North Meridian, New Albany, Tipton, and West Lafayette.
The Sullivan branch will be adjusting their hours of operation to only two days a week. That branch will be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is the second month the BMV has had to temporarily close branches due to the shortage of employees. According to the press release, over the past 30 days, the BMV has received an increase of Hoosiers applying for positions. Teams at branches are in the hiring process and onboarding multiple applicants to fulfill customer service vacancies in locations across the state.
“We received an influx of applications after the September closures. Our team has partnered with the State Personnel Department and together they are working diligently to fill open positions as quickly as possible. This has enabled us to reduce the number of branches temporarily closed this month. We ask for patience from Hoosier communities and applicants as we work through that process,” said Indiana BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy.
For more information concerning the Indiana BMV, visit https://www.in.gov/bmv/