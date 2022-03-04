PLYMOUTH—Sean Surrisi, Plymouth’s town attorney, reported to the Redevelopment Commission that the Park Board is in need of more funds for the River Park Square (RPS) phase II due to higher-than-estimated bids from project contractors, per a written request from Abby Collins, the Park Dept. Recreational Director. After due consideration, the Commission unanimously passed a motion to add $150,000 from Redevelopment TIF funds to the project’s budget on top of grant allocations.
The original amount designated for this stage of the project was $750,000, 80% of which was to be funded by the OCRA Stellar Communities Grant money. Even with additional funds from the Redevelopment Commission, the amount of money from this grant will not be increased. “I doubt with where things are right now, and the way bids are coming in with inflation and everything, that there will be any extra funds in the pot or that OCRA is going to step up with any more funds beyond what they’ve already given for the Stellar commitment,” explained Surrisi. “I think that all additions would be 100% Redevelopment funded.”
The lowest bid was $761,000 from LaPorte Construction with an alternate add-on bid for fieldstone column wraps on the pavilion to match the other architecture in the park for $50,000.
Initially, Collins requested an additional $111,000 from TIF funding. But Surrisi quoted an email from project engineer Mike Reese from the Troyer Group questioning whether more should be allocated for the project to cover consultant administrative costs. Also in the email was a suggestion that the town should set aside a contingency fund just in case of change orders. Surrisi recalled for the commission some of the emergency change orders to Phase I. “I don’t know that the area we’re disturbing now is quite as intense of a use as we did in Phase I. But where the grocery store was at, we found tons of shopping carts that were buried and all kinds of things that led to additional expenses,” he said.