PLYMOUTH—The Redevelopment Commission considered and passed Declaratory Resolution 2023-1035 to amend the economic development plan, specifically in regard to Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District 3, which incorporates the US 30/Pine Rd. development area. This will lend “support for industrial developments by Plymouth Industrial Development Corporation within the area.”
featured popular
Ply Redevelopment Commission passes declaratory resolution to amend economic development plan
James Master
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Ply Redevelopment Commission passes declaratory resolution to amend economic development plan
- Bremen seniors step up on their night, hold off Culver
- Two taken in to custody at Economy Inn
- Wastewater plant solar farm installed and online; should save the town $80K/year
- Red hot start carries Plymouth to road win
- Plymouth Police issue Warrant Service to Monterey Man
- Minix arrested for Trespass
- New HS boys bball season begins next week
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant Service issued on Preston
- Two taken in to custody at Economy Inn
- Walkerton woman arrested for OWI
- Hochschild-Vanvynck and Brown booked on multiple charges
- Plymouth Police issue Warrant Service to Monterey Man
- Robert and Jenell Geren taken in to custody for multiple charges
- Officers respond to accident on US 30 and 9A Road
- Minix arrested for Trespass
- South Bend man found in Contempt of Court; additional charges
- South Bend man arrested for Driving without a License
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.