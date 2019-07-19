PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth man who kept officers at bay during an alleged armed standoff in February has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the case.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Brad A. Morcombe, 47, with resisting law enforcement, theft of a firearm and operating while intoxicated, which are each Level 6 felonies.
Plymouth police Chief Dave Bacon previously said in a news release that Morcombe was driving a Honda passenger car when Plymouth officers pulled him over for possibly being intoxicated along Western Ave., south of Hoham Drive, at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.
Once stopped near the intersection of Western and Hoham, Morcombe pulled out a handgun and threatened to harm himself, according to the release.
Bacon said officers took a defensive position and began speaking with Morcombe, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant.
Eventually, the police chief said, an Indiana State Police detective was able to contact Morcombe over a telephone.
Negotiations continued until Morcombe ultimately agreed to give up the handgun and surrender, Bacon said.
Morcombe was taken to mental health facility to get a psychological evaluation.
Bacon said neither Morcombe nor any officers were injured in the incident.
Along with the felonies, Morcombe is also charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license and a pair of traffic infractions.
Morcombe is expected to plead guilty to the felony counts, Marshall County Deputy Prosecutor Matt Sarber said via email. The remaining charges will be dismissed with the plea.
“The gravity of the circumstances – intoxicated individual, stolen firearm, and police danger from the brief standoff – was taken into account when negotiating a plea,” the deputy prosecutor said.