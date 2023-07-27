AREA—The 2023 Pinney Purdue Field Day is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Pinney Purdue Agriculture Center (11402 County Line Road, Wanatah), two miles west of U.S. 421 and Ѕ mile north of U.S. 30. Participants will have opportunities to get updates on current ag production issues, visit with neighbors and fellow producers as well as ag supply and service exhibitors, and enjoy a great sponsored meal. Registration and exhibitor booths open at 7:30 a.m. (all times in CDT) in the new machinery shed on the east side of County Line Road; parking is also on the east side of the road.
Pinney Purdue Field Day offers crop information for area farmers
