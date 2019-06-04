WARSAW — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday in Kosciusko County.
Sgt. Christopher M. Francis, spokesman for the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, said first responders were dispatched to C.R. 175 E., north of C.R. 75 N, shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision.
The sheriff’s department, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, Warsaw Police Department and Lutheran EMS responded to the scene.
Initial arriving units encountered heavy front end damage present on both vehicles.
The preliminary results of the investigation, conducted by the Kosciusko County Fatal Team, indicate that a 1998 Saturn driven by Redid Velazquez, 43, of Pierceton, was traveling southbound on C.R. 175 E., north of C.R. 75 N.
The Saturn crossed the center line of the roadway and into the path of a northbound 2018 Kia Optima driven by Sheena Norris, 36, of Warsaw.
Norris was transported to the hospital by Lutheran EMS.
Velazquez was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma at the scene, by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.
Velazquez’s next of kin have been notified.
This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Fatal Team, Francis said in a news release.