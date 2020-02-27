PLYMOUTH — Plymouth High School Alexa Orozco has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious Cooke College Scholarship. She is the only student from the Michiana area to be selected. The Plymouth High School administration is extremely proud of Orozco and her accomplishments.
The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced Orozco is among the 477 high school seniors selected as semifinalists. This highly selective scholarship provides high-achieving students with a financial need up to $40,000 annually for four years of college, to enable them to attend a top college or university and students selected have the luxury to pursue any area of study.
Alexa is the daughter of Jesus and Laura Orozco. She is currently the PHS Chinese Club president, editor of the Ye Pilgrim Newspaper, a member of the PHS student council, on the PHS National Honor Society, involved in PHS Key Club, PHS Spell Bowl, Alpha Delta Rho, and the PHS Multicultural Club. Orozco is a proud member of the PHS Tennis team and is a co-captain on the PHS varsity cheerleading squad. She plans to attend college and major in the STEM Field and minor in Chinese. She hopes to go to medical school and work in the medical field. Orozco’s current GPA is 4.101 and she is ranked fourth in the senior class.
Cooke College Scholarship semifinalists were chosen from a pool of 5,300 applicants. Approximately 60 of those high school seniors will advance to receive this scholarship. The 2020 Cooke College Scholarship finalists will be announced in April. Students applicants are from all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC and Puerto Rico — representing 402 schools.
Cooke College Scholars are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others and leadership.
Plymouth High School wishes Alexa Orozco the best in her next steps. Regardless if she moves on as a Cooke College Scholar finalist, PHS is confident she will go on to accomplish great things.