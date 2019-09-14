PLYMOUTH — On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Plymouth High School will host Parent-teacher Conferences.
The evening will allow a chance for parents to meet one-on-one with their student’s teachers.
All parents should consider attending; however, PHS administrators say it is extremely important for parents to attend who have a senior working towards graduation, or have a freshman just starting his/ her high school journey.
Parent registration will be held from 5:15-6 p.m. in the north lobby and the front lobby.
Participants should park in the north parking lot and enter door #5 or the front parking lot and enter door #1.
The PHS Guidance Department will provide two different parent informational sessions from 5:30-6 p.m.
•Parents of Seniors: Graduation Pathway Information and Preparing for the Future. This meeting will take place in The Studio Theater.
•Parents of Juniors: Graduation Pathway Information and Junior College/career Readiness Activities/ Events. This meeting will take place in the WSOI Annex.
Walk-in conferences with teachers will take place from 6-6:30 p.m.
These meetings will be held in the teacher’s individual classroom.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., prearranged conferences with Plymouth High School teachers will begin.
If you would like to make an appointment with a particular teacher, please contact that teacher directly at PHS during school hours at (574) 936-2178 or via their email address which can be found on the corporation’s website, www.plymouth. k12.in.us.