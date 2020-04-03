PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth High School Health Science program donated personal protective equipment and medical supplies to two local health care facilities to help protect staff as well as patients from the spread of COVID-19. Health Science instructor Dana Bush RN, BSN, said, “I knew I wanted to give back to our local health care facilities as soon as I heard there was a need, they always have supported my class by giving our students opportunities and letting us job shadow.” Bush called Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth and Saint Joseph Health System in Plymouth and asked if they could use the protective supplies.
“Miller's said they could use gloves and masks. St. Joe said they could use anything we had. I went into the classroom yesterday and gathered all the medical supplies that we had and counted everything and split the gloves and masks with Miller's Merry Manor and St. Joe. Miller's Merry Manor got gloves and masks only, St. Joe got nurse caps, shoe covers, masks, and gloves,” said Bush.
The Health Science program is part of the North Central Area Vocational Cooperative NCAVC, which is made up of ten surrounding school corporations and is taught at Plymouth High School. Students who successfully complete one year of the program can earn a CPR certification and six dual college credits. Students who complete two years of the program can earn 11 dual college credits.
Plymouth High School principal Jim Condon said, “The students and staff at PHS are so very thankful for our local health care professionals and all that they do. The willingness of Mrs. Bush to reach out and support these institutions is reflective of the caring attitude that we value.”
NCAVC director Albert Hanselman said, “We want our local health care professionals to be safe, and if we can do anything to help them we are happy to do so."
Bush said, “My Health Science students have learned so much from them. St. Joseph Hospital was also the very first hospital I have ever worked at. I wish I could have given them more.”
