CULVER — Fr. William (Bill) Meininger of St. Mary’s of the Lake in Culver offered a blessing of pets and their owners in celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi.
Assisi was canonized as a saint in July of 1228. In Roman Catholic tradition, Assisi is the patron saint for ecologists which encompasses love for animals and nature.
Fr. Bill officiated the service by praying over all pets and people present, and then individually by request.
According to Fr. Meininger, Assisi was a 12th century Italian Catholic friar, deacon, and preacher. “St. Francis is one of the most important and popular religious figures in history. He is commonly referred to as the Patron Saint of Animals.”
After praying that the animals would be delivered from all harm, Fr. Meininger blessed those present by sprinkling holy water over the pets. Valerie Lasko was present with her dog Scooter and cat Maxie. Lasko said, “I appreciate Father Bill taking the time to bless our animals. It is good to give them all the help they can get and it makes me feel good.”
Fr. Meininger said that the purpose of gathering together Monday (October 7) evening was to ask God’s blessing for not only the animals, but also for the people caring for them. He looks forward to the day every year, “I grew up on a farm in Ohio. We had dogs, cats, goats and chickens. God created all animals and set us up as stewards over creation. That creation includes all animals, not just pets. As creatures of God they do have a certain dignity.”
This celebration is held every year in October. The date is finalized in September. Those interested in finding out more about St. Mary’s of the Lake or welcome to contact Fr. Meininger by emailing him at bmeininger@stmaryculver.org or by calling 574-842-2522.