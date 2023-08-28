On August 26, 2023 units were dispatched to the area of Planet Fitness regarding Jasmine Perry laying on the sidewalk and kicking the store's windows. Prior to Plymouth Police Officer Krynock’s arrival, she had left the area but a witness said she had also been throwing items at parked cars. Perry was located at the Country Charm laundromat. She attacked officers and resisted arrest. Perry was transported to the Marshall County Jail where she was lodged for the above offenses.

