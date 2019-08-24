MARSHALL COUNTY — It’s that time of year again. Shortly after students return to school, Marshall County Council on Aging launches a series of life enrichment opportunities through People’s University.
Event and Activity Planner Tina Morales is eager to launch People’s University of Marshall County Fall Semester 2019 which offers a variety of engagement opportunities through November.
Morales said, “In addition to some of our traditional classes this year, we have added a class which will cover CBD laws and uses and Marianne Peters with the Marshall County Recycle Depot is hosting a ‘green’ grocery shopping opportunity in November.”
Most of the classes are free.
‘Scissor Snips’ and ‘Cooking Under Pressure’ cost $5.
Registration is required for all the classes, regardless of cost. Classes are scheduled to begin on September 3 and will continue through Nov. 12.
Full schedules can be obtained at the Life Enrichment Center located at 1305 West Harrison St., Plymouth.
The Marshall County Council on Aging can be reached by calling 574-936-9904.
More information can also be found online at www.marshallcountycouncilonaging.org.
Morales invited all to mark their calendars for the Marshall County Senior Expo which will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Plymouth High School.
The expo is held annually and offers free admission, free food, free entertainment, free health screenings, free transportation for seniors who make an appointment, flu shots and hundreds of door prizes.