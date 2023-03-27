On Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at 4:38 p.m., Marshall County 911 dispatched the Plymouth Police Department to the area of Western Avenue and Hoham Drive in reference to a child attempting to get away from a subject. Dispatch advised it was an unknown situation. This officer arrived in the area and located a silver 2004 Chevrolet passenger car sitting on the west side of Western Avenue in the area just south of Hoham Drive.  Believing that the passenger car was possibly involved with the case, I pulled behind the vehicle in an attempt to investigate the situation. The vehicle fled south on Western Avenue and through the Kroger parking lot. After a short vehicle pursuit, Laura L. Peddicord was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement, Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction. Ms. Peddicord also had an active Warrant through Marshall County. Ms. Peddicord was transported to the Marshall County Jail.

