PLYMOUTH —The following was released by Plymouth Community School Corporation (PCSC) Superintendent Andy Hartley announced that beginning Aug. 12, students won’t return physically for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Dear PCSC Families,
I am writing with an important update regarding the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Based on a recent recommendation we have received from the Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) to slow the start of in-person school, PCSC will begin the school year virtually for all students.
The plan for the start of school will be as follows:
Aug. 12 - Aug. 21: All students participate virtually.
If you have a new student to PCSC, you will be notified by your student’s school regarding how and when to pick up their iPad.
Aug. 24: Students who are registered for in-person learning will return to school following all previously communicated safety protocols. Students who registered for the virtual option will remain participating virtually.
It is possible if the COVID-19 data we are tracking does not improve to the level needed, some adjustments to this return could occur. These could include a hybrid return where students attend every other day at certain levels OR in a worse case scenario we continue virtually - although I am optimistic that we will be able to return if our current trends continue.
PLEASE NOTE: All students whose parents have selected to participate virtually full time will remain participating virtually at least through the first quarter.
We have been collaborating closely with the MCHD during the changes in our positive cases of COVID-19 in Marshall County. When we experienced the significant rise of positive cases recently, we did begin to question our plans for returning to school from a public health perspective. As those numbers and rates have started to decrease, we are becoming hopeful that an in-person start to school is possible sooner rather than later. However, based on our current rates, MCHD determined it is best to slow down the start of school. As such, we feel the best option is to begin virtually for all students for the first eight days of school. This will allow a little more time to ensure that the downward trend continues to an acceptable level while still starting the school year.
Extracurricular activities that have been operating or have plans to operate, may continue to do so under the direction of their respective administrators. The cohorting that has been able to occur with these groups, along with the other safety measures being implemented, has been helpful in observing effective protocols.
More specific information from your student’s school will be sent soon.
Thank you for your understanding and support as we continue to strive to make the best decisions for our schools and our community.”