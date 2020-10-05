The Plymouth School Board will hold a regular meeting and tentative agreement meeting on Monday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
Below please find the instructions for making arrangements to attend in person or to access the meeting virtually. The information was provided by the office of Superintendent Andy Hartley.
“Please note that in response to all recommendations of the CDC and the State of Indiana regarding public meetings and gatherings, the Plymouth Community School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting site will be open with limited public space due to social distancing guidelines.
Those who would like to attend in person should email Robin Davidson by 10:00 am on October 6th at rdavidson@plymouth.k12.in.us to reserve a seat. For public comment pertaining to the agenda, please email Superintendent Andy Hartley at ahartley@plymouth.k12.in.us. This meeting is a meeting for the purpose of conducting the School Corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.
The meeting will be available at:
Meeting ID: 849 2195 4378 Passcode: 1466.”
Agenda items include, but are not limited to: Tentative Master contract; adoption of the 2021 budget and resolutions; adoption of the capital projects plan; and adoption of the bus replacement plan.
The board will also receive the annual transportation route and safety policy, school improvement plan, and revisions to the Employee Handbook.