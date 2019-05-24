The Plymouth Community School Corporation’s annual Teacher Appreciation Dinner was held Wednesday in the Plymouth High School Red Rock cafeteria.
The celebration is honors current teachers and those who have announced that they will be retiring throughout the academic school year.
Retiring at the end of the 18-19 school year are the following three employees: Weidner School of Inquiry @PHS counselor John Fishback, Riverside Intermediate School Title I interventionist Sharon Scott and Jefferson Elementary School Title I interventionist Beverly Woods.
As for the other four PCSC employees who were recognized tonight for their service to the corporation, they are already off the clock enjoying retirement.
Those employees are Plymouth High School Spanish teacher Rick Button who retired last June, Plymouth High School Science teacher Suzette Read who retired in December, as did Webster Elementary School Title I interventionist Susan Kreighbaum and PCSC certified speech pathologist Jennifer Nowalk.
Plymouth Community School Corporation thanks all retirees for their commitment and dedication to Plymouth students and Plymouth schools.