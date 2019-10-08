PLYMOUTH -- Representatives from PCSC presented a check for $1,244.75 to the Plymouth Blessings in a Backpack Thursday morning just outside the corporation’s administration building. Blessings in a Backpack is a program that provides meals for students in need to take home over the weekend, so they do not go without. Plymouth Community School Corporation Superintendent Andy Hartley said, “This is a great program that we are happy to support and are thankful that it exists in providing some basic needs for our kids, so we can only hope that it will continue to grow to meet the remaining needs.” The program currently serves 156 students in the Plymouth Community School Corporation.
Robin Neidig, the Plymouth Blessings in a Backpack program coordinator said this is the seventh year that the program has existed in Plymouth. She was excited to say each year the program has continued to grow. “Teachers and staff are helping us this year to pack, so that has really been neat because it has been a community effort for sure this year with the school system.”
Washington Discovery Academy Principal Lauren Cooper said she is proud to work for a school corporation like PCSC that focuses on more than just taking care of students academically. “We have a lot of students that we want to support with food nutrition at home. And working with Blessings in a Backpack they mentioned that they could use additional funding for students, so we decided to work together as a community to raise some additional funds,” said Cooper. Plymouth Community School Corporation administrators, teachers, and staff corporation-wide were invited to donate to the cause.
Chris Garner, an assistant with Plymouth Blessings in a Backpack said, “I just am thankful for the support of the Plymouth Community Schools for what we do, just being able to be in the building, and utilizing some of their resources, and then just partnering to make sure that kids that are hungry are getting food. It is just helps the kids learn better so it is a win-win for everyone.”
To learn more about the Blessings in a Backpack program, including how to become a volunteer, start a program, or join the fundraising efforts, or to donate, go online to BlessingsInABackpack.org
.