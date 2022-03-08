Plymouth Community School Corporation (PCSC) Director of Adult Education Deb Sherwood updated the Board on programs and programs during their March meeting.
Sherwood indicated that one of their long term goals has been achieved. The long sought after connection with the Marshall County Jail has been made possible through collaboration with Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) Director Joshua Pitts.
High School Equivalency (HSE) classes and Integrated Education and Training (IET) to become a Certified Logistics Associate (CLA) are being offered.
Pitts said that the partnership has been beneficial to the inmates. “One of the first organizations we collaborated with when getting JCAP started was Plymouth Adult Education with Deb Sherwood. She was eager to get started. She and her colleagues have been consistently showing up weekly to educate those participants that would like to work on their High School Equivalency. What I like most about this is that once a participant leaves the jail they have the connection with Plymouth Adult Education and can continue the education that they started in the jail. If they are convicted and going to prison they can continue that education in the Department of Corrections and have a head start from the work they engaged in at our jail. If we have an individual that is ready to take their test at our jail we can accomplish that too. They truly are a wonderful resource and we are fortunate to have them working with us. Deb and I have spoken about increasing some of the possibilities available through their organization for our population and I am sure throughout this year we will be working on that.”
