At a special meeting on Aug. 24, the Plymouth Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Mitchell D. Mawhorter as Superintendent of Schools.
“Mr. Mawhorter brings a remarkable degree of experience as an accomplished educational leader. His educational philosophy and love for seeing kids take advantage of their opportunities drives his passion,” said Plymouth School Board President Melissa Christiansen. “His collaborative leadership style and ability to forge relationships that help students grow makes him an excellent fit to carry forward our vision and mission of a student-centered school district. We are excited to welcome him and are eager for him to get to know our wonderful students, staff and the Plymouth community.”
Mawhorter comes to Plymouth having served nearly 10 years as Superintendent at Union North United School Corporation. He holds a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Purdue University, a Masters degree in Education and Supervision from IUSB, and an EDS degree from Indiana State University.
Mawhorter grew up on a dairy farm as part of a large family in rural Noble County and graduated in 1985 from Central Noble High School. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Darlene, who works as Newborn Intensive Care Nurse. Together, they raised three children who are all college graduates.
He spent the first 22 years of his educational career at the Jimtown School Corporation serving as a 6th grade math and language arts teacher, assistant principal for Jimtown Intermediate, assistant principal for Jimtown High School, building principal at Jimtown North K-3, and as the Jimtown Junior High principal.
Mawhorter credits his successful experiences at Jimtown and Union North United for giving him the skills and knowledge to be able to lead Plymouth Schools forward. He is looking forward to meeting students, parents, teachers, and staff as well as becoming involved in the Plymouth Community. He said, “Plymouth offers so much, and I love the connection between the city and the schools. Darlene and I feel blessed to be on this journey and we look forward to the day when we can call Plymouth our home!”