PLYMOUTH - - Arrival of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall to Plymouth will be Wednesday, September 11th escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders, who are motorcyclists, Plymouth Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.
They will meet the truck carrying the wall in LaPaz and parade through Plymouth around 4 pm.
The set-up of the wall will be Thursday morning (Sept. 12) and will be ready for viewing by noon.
So o o o get out your cameras/smart phones to photograph this historic event for Plymouth and Marshall County.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) is an 80% traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. and it will be in Plymouth for viewing for four days this fall.
The traveling memorial Vietnam wall will be situated in River Park Square in downtown Plymouth on September 12-15.
The viewing of the wall will be open 24 hours and the admission is FREE.
This wall offers those of all ages a chance to honor the Vietnam Veterans without traveling to Washington D.C.
The sponsor for “The American Veterans Traveling Tribute” is the Plymouth American Legion Post 27, John Pasley, Commander.
ABOUT THE PATRIOT GUARD RIDERS
The Patriot Guard Riders is a diverse amalgamation of riders from across the nation. We have one thing in common besides motorcycles. We have an unwavering respect for those who risk their very lives for America’s freedom and security including Fallen Military Heroes, First Responders and honorably discharged Veterans.
We don’t care what you ride or if you ride, what your political views are, or whether you’re a hawk or a dove. It is not a requirement that you be a veteran. It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what your income is; you don’t even have to ride. The only prerequisite is Respect.
Our main mission is to attend the funeral services and special events of our fallen American heroes as invited guests of organizations of the family. Each mission we undertake has two basic objectives:
-- Show our sincere respect for our fallen heroes, their families, and their communities.
-- Shield the mourning family and their friends from interruptions created by any protester or group of protesters.
We accomplish the latter through strictly legal and non-violent means.
To those of you who are currently serving and fighting for the freedoms of others, at home and abroad, please know that we are backing you. We honor and support you with every mission we carry out, and we are praying for a safe return home for all.