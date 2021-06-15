BREMEN, Indiana – The Bremen Park and Recreation Department has started the planning process to update its 5-year parks master plan. The updated plan will help the Town establish a cohesive vision, address today’s challenges, and identify priorities that enhance the Town’s parks and recreation system.
This Plan will not be successful or meaningful unless it reflects the goals and aspirations of the users of Bremen’s parks and recreational amenities! The Bremen Park and Recreation Department wants to hear your ideas of what recreational amenities you think are missing and would like to see added in Bremen and what future improvements you think the Town should focus on over the next five years. One of the ways you can participate is to fill out this brief Bremen Parks Master Plan Survey at tiny.cc/BremenParksPlan.
“The Bremen Parks Master Plan is an important document that establishes a long-term vision guiding future activities and development of the town’s park and recreational facilities,” states Jeff Byrd, Vice-President of the Bremen Park Board. “Our hope is that the public will take the time to complete this short survey to ensure that the core ideas and needs of the community can be captured within the Park Master Plan.”
Brita Miller, Bremen Park Board President added, “We feel that the survey is very important to the Bremen Parks Department and the park master plan. We would greatly appreciate community members taking the survey because it will allow us to receive feedback on our park system. This feedback will allow us to enhance the park and continue to provide a source of positive benefits.”
If you would like more information or have comments, please contact Donny Ritsema with MACOG at dritsema@macog.com or 574-287-1829, ext. 503.