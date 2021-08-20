The parents of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain made their first court appearance on Friday. Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn attended the hearing via video conference from the Marshall County Jail.
Mercedes was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 15 by the parents. They had given her to Justin Miller the prior Friday to babysit. During the hearing, Lain identified Miller as his cousin.
Both parents appeared to be visibly upset. Coburn was crying throughout the hearing.
Superior Court III Judge Matthew Sarber presided over the hearing and read the charges and how much jail time they could be sentenced, if convicted. Both Lain and Coburn have been charged with Neglect of a Dependent which is a Level 6 Felony. If convicted they could serve anywhere from 0-2.5 years with an advisable sentence of 1 year. Judge Sarber said that the sentence could be increased depending on aggravating circumstances.
The charges are according to Indiana Code 35-46-1-4(a)(1) which states “A person having the care of a dependent, whether assumed voluntarily or because of a legal obligation, who knowingly or intentionally places the dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent’s life or health.”
Both Coburn and Lain will have the same court dates:
• Pre-Trial Conference is set for Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. Coburn and Lain will not be in attendance.
• Status Hearing is set for Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and the defendants are ordered to appear at that hearing.
• The Omnibus date is set for Oct. 25. According to Indiana Code 35-36-8-1, the omnibus date is to establish a point in time from which various deadlines are established.
When asked if they would like to hire their own attorney or if they wanted a public defender appointed, both opted for the public defender.
Judge Sarber appointed June Bules as Coburn’s public defender and Joe Simanski as Lain’s public defender.
A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for both defendants, but that plea will be finalized at a future hearing.