PLYMOUTH—After a long and often frustrating journey for the Board of Aviation, the FAA has finally added the Plymouth Airport Taxiway project to their priority list. “I informed the board last month that with some political support, I’ve been notified that funding for the taxiway paving and edge lighting has been selected for a year-end supplemental grant candidacy,” Airport Engineer Mark Shillington reminded the board at their meting on July 12.
Parallel taxiway project moves forward with promise of funding
