NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum (HVRM) is very pleased to announce the impending arrival of two unique diesel locomotives. BL2 locomotives 52 and 56 had previously operated on the Saratoga and North Creek Railway in New York and have been acquired by the museum through a lease arrangement with a private owner.
The pair of 1,500-horsepower BL2 diesel road switchers were built in 1949 by the Electro-Motive Division of General Motors for the Bangor and Aroostook Railroad in Maine. The locomotives were intended for use on branch lines, lending to their “BL” designation. Only 59 units were built for a handful of railroads with seven being preserved.
The locomotives have an unmistakable appearance and could be used in both freight and passenger service. They were a common sight in the Hoosier State, with the Monon Railroad operating the second-largest fleet of any original owner.
“There has been a great deal of specularion online about these locomotives,” said Kyle Flanigan, museum secretary. “At this time, we have no plans to repaint them. Railfans will get the opportunity to photograph the units in their current paint scheme.”
The locomotives are moving on their own wheels from New York to North Judson. The pair will join the museum’s existing fleet of switchers for use on its tourist trains. However, both locomotives will need some attention from the museum’s mechanical department before entering service.
“Number 52 should be in service early this summer and we even have something special planned for when they arrive,” Flanigan said. “I think the railfan community is really starting to take notice of our operation. This year is going to be the biggest year in the museum’s history, if not one of the most memorable. Stay tuned!”
Founded in 1988, HVRM is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to the preservation of railroad history in northwest Indiana. The museum educates the public through interpretive displays and its tourist railroad operations. Additional information about the museum can be found online at www.hoosiervalley.org or on the museum’s Facebook page @hoosiervalley.