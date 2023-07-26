On July 22, 2023 at approximately 10 p.m. a Plymouth Police Officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of River Park Square. During the officer’s investigation, the driver was identified as John Pacheco-Mendoza of Plymouth. Pacheco-Mendoza was also found to be without a driver’s license. He was taken in to custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail for Operator Never Licensed. 

