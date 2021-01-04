(INDIANAPOLIS) – Marshall County Commissioner Kevin Overmyer was re-elected 2021 President of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) Northwest District during the IACC’s annual Northwest District meeting recently. Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp stated that “Kevin will continue to be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government.”
As District President, Overmyer will represent the elected county commissioners in the Northwest district of the state, which includes the following counties: Benton, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Howard, Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and White. The IACC is represented by six districts in the state. Overmyer will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
Howard County Commissioner Jack Dodd was elected District Vice President during the meeting as well. The district meeting also included discussion on current issues pertaining to county government in the Northwest District.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2020 Annual Northeast District Meeting. Due to the COVID-19 meeting restrictions put into place and the surge in COVID 19 positivity rates the IACC Board of Directors postponed the in person annual conference annually scheduled for early December to ensure the safety of their attendees. Each of the six IACC districts held virtual meetings to discuss issues important to them and to conduct IACC Executive Board and District Officer elections. Overmyer and other County Commissioners across the state discussed the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, CARES act funding, and 2021 legislative initiatives during their district meeting.
The Indiana Association of County Commissioners is a nonprofit organization established to provide the best education, leadership support, and advocacy services for our County Commissioners to strengthen their influence throughout Indiana. The objectives of the Association are: to promote cooperation of the county unit with all other units of local government, (cities, towns, township, etc.) and with state and federal agencies; and to promote improvement and efficiency in the delivery of county government services. The various functions of the IACC include serving as liaison among counties, state and federal agencies, lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of County Commissioners, as well as providing technical assistance and training to county commissioners and support staff.