PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth woman was being held on $50,000 cash bond in the Marshall County Jail on Thursday after she was charged with dealing drugs, which led to a man’s death, according to prosecutors.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Jessica J. Jelinek, 31, with a single count of dealing a narcotic drug, which is a Level 4 felony.
“The probable cause affidavit filed by Marshall County Police Sergeant Nicholas R. Laffoon details a series of events beginning with a 911 call in the early afternoon of December 21, 2018. Sgt. Laffoon was dispatched to a ‘man down not breathing’ at a residence on Iris Road. The male, later identified as Brandon Wojcik, age 27, was soon pronounced dead by first responders after their efforts to resuscitate proved unsuccessful,” Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said in a news release.
“Sgt. Laffoon’s affidavit continues to describe some of his investigatory steps, including interviews of several witnesses and the subsequent acquisition of court approved search warrants,” Chipman continued. “Several witnesses, including Ms. Jelinek, were interviewed more than once.
“Ms. Jelinek’s court dates are yet to be set,” the prosecutor said in the release. “Readers are reminded that criminal charges are mere allegations and that the person so charged is presumed innocent of the allegations unless or until proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.”
A Level 4 felony is punishable by two to 12 years if convicted.
Read more about this in Friday’s edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.