CULVER — The Culver Tree Commission met on Thursday, September 11. Members present were President Mike Stallings, Dick Brantingham, John Helphrey, Ruth Tamminga and Dennis Bottorff. Also attending was President of Culver Redevelopment Commission and Culver Town Council member Richard West.
On the agenda was the remaining 2019 budget. It was agreed that the bulk of remaining funds would be allocated for tree pruning in the parkway. The parkway is the grassy area between the sidewalk and the street.
Wednesday, September 18 members of the tree commission painting green dots on the trees slated for trimming to identify them for the Dogwood Hills Tree Farm professionals. Those approximately 150 trees will be trimmed to an 8’ clearance for safe sidewalk and street passage. None were marked for removal.
Trees provide numerous benefits beyond beautification. Washington State Department of Natural Resources Forest Stewardship Wildlife Biologist Jim Bottorff said, “There are many other benefits to trees such as shade, wildlife habitat, oxygen production, soil erosion prevention, among others.”
According to the North Carolina State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences one large tree can furnish a day supply of oxygen to four people.
Tamminga emphasized the assistance homeowners can provide by helping the commission to maintain the trees that are located in the parkway in front of their residence. Newly planted trees benefit from regular water the first three years. Adding mulch when it has depleted helps conserve water and suppresses weeds. Mulch also protects the tree from blade damage caused by mowers and trimmers which is the lead cause of young tree death.
The commission also discussed the removal of diseased and damaged trees. When those trees are removed the commission will plant new trees nearby as the budget allows.
Due to budget depletion no new trees will be planted in 2019. However; 450 trees have been planted in Culver since the commission was formed in 2004. Stallings who has been a member from the beginning said, “This has greatly improved the look of Culver.”