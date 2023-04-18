On April 16, 2023 at 12:47 a.m., Officer Schieber with the Plymouth Police Department observed  a speeding vehicle traveling west on Jefferson Street before abruptly turning north onto Beerenbrook Street. After observing the same vehicle accelerate to a high speed while driving east on Monroe Street, approaching Fifth Street, a traffic stop was conducted. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Elmer Osorta-Ordonez, 26 years old of Plymouth. The officer’s investigation would lead to  Osorta-Ordonez being transported to the Marshall County Jail on multiple criminal charges. Osorta-Ordonez was booked into jail for Operator Never Licensed, Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated-Endangering, and Operating While Intoxicated over .15.  

Tags

Recommended for you