(There is a link at the bottom of this story to sign up to volunteer.)
PLYMOUTH — Organizers behind efforts to beautify the Michigan Street viaduct in downtown Plymouth are hoping for more volunteers for the final weekend push to complete the project.
Warsaw-based architect and Plymouth resident Brent Martin, one of the organizers behind efforts to refurbish what’s generally considered to be a Plymouth eyesore, said Monday that temps in the upper 80s and heat indices in the mid-90s somewhat put a hamper on the past weekend’s efforts.
“We had a good first weekend,” he said via email. “Quite an improvement!”
Martin said a total of 24 people volunteered Saturday and Sunday. Work will continue on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7.
“This coming weekend, I’d sure like to get a few more volunteers for Saturday – in the morning in particular,” Martin said. “We will have one more lift available, so the idea is to hit it hard in the morning while it’s not so hot.
“Last Saturday we knocked off at 3 p.m. and we were dragging,” he said.
Sponsors for the beautification effort include Marshall County Community Foundation, Schoberg & Schoberg Inc., Michiana Contracting, Discover Plymouth, U.S. Granules Corporation, Eisenhouer Home Improvement, SRKM Architecture, Rivergate South, Insite Development LLC, The Brass Rail Bar & Grille, Opie’s Deli, Penguin Point, The Coffee Lodge and Bakery, Ponderosa Steakhouse, The Party Pack, Coca Cola, The French Press, Culligan Water, La D’zert Cafe´, Fernbaugh’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry, American Containers Inc., Classic Image Hair Salon, Wild Rose Moon, Bowen Printing, Thomas Pedavoli Family Dentistry, Schumacher Family Practice, Rise & Roll Bakery, Tri Kappa, Heiden Creative, Dr. Jon and Mary Kubley, Merritt Carolyn Bennett, Beverly Towle, Ren and Beverly Van Gilder, Kenneth and Anita Snyder, Langfeldt and Payne, K. Sczepkowski, Jonathan and Rachel Leist, Dr. Tod and Ellen Stillson, Kent and Barb Blackman, and Dominic and Carol Brizzolara.
The National Weather Service is calling for a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms on Saturday. Martin said they won’t know until the weekend if they will call off work because of potentially hazardous weather.
“We will not call off due to weather until Saturday morning,” he said. “Hopefully (it will be) sunny and not quite so hot!”
Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact Brent Martin at 574-269-1596 or brent@srkmarch.com. Volunteers should include a phone number and state which day or days they are able to work.
The dates for this volunteer community project are July 6 and July 7.
Read more news from Plymouth and Marshall County in today's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.