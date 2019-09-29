You can help
Caring Cupboards needs donated items. Canned meats, tuna pouches, canned fruits, instant potatoes, ready-to-eat soups, baby wipes, diapers and pet food can be dropped off at Max 98.3, WTCA, P&N Pawn Shop, the Marshall County Historical Society and the Pilot News office during normal business hours.
PLYMOUTH – The woman behind efforts to introduce free, mini food pantries in Plymouth hasn’t yet gotten the project in place, but she expects that to change in the next 60 days.
In late July, the Plymouth Board of Works approved Plymouth resident Rebecca Palmer’s request to place a pair of newspaper vending boxes in town. One box would be at the police department while the second would be located at the fire department.
Both boxes would be stuffed with non-perishable food items, cleaning products and items for pets. The newspaper boxes will be accessible 24 hours per day. The items will be free. In the winter, canned goods will be swapped out with powdered food items.
The board of works’ only condition was that Palmer return in 60 days to provide an update on the project.
On Monday, Palmer did just that.
She told the board the vending boxes are still being painted. Doug Feece, owner of Burt’s Body Shop, 1604 W. Jefferson St., is painting the boxes for free.
“When I left here (in July), I haven’t stopped working,” she said. “It’s been amazing. It’s been exciting. (The boxes) will be done well and right. The community has really stepped up.”
Palmer said a Bourbon resident also reached out to her, asking if she had an extra box. Plans are now underway to place a box at the Bourbon Police Department, she said.
“I’m extremely excited,” Palmer said, “because we in Plymouth have started this wave.”
The project is dubbed the Caring Cupboards Community Outreach Program and is based on Brownsburg’s Blessings in a Box.
By placing the boxes at the police and fire station, organizers hope it will deter vandalism. Palmer, who lives near downtown, previously said she’ll also be regularly checking the boxes for damage.
“Really, I’m targeting the working poor – I’ve been there,” Palmer told the board in July. “Sometimes you just need something to get you through the night or until your next paycheck.”
Both police Chief Dave Bacon and fire Chief Rod Miller previously signed-off on placing the boxes outside their respective headquarters.
Palmer said Caring Cupboards has been in the works for about a year locally.
Palmer asked the board of works on Monday to approve a 60-day extension to get the boxes in place in Plymouth, which it approved.
“I’m sure they’ll be done very soon,” she said.