BREMEN – A 24-hour accessible mini food pantry is now in place in Bremen, an organizer said recently.
Rebecca Palmer, the driving force behind the Caring Cupboards, said Bremen’s mini food pantry is in place near the town’s iconic standpipe.
“Bremen's box is officially up and running now,” Palmer said via email. “And I've gotten more donations. It's all very exciting to see how the community is jumping right in to help.”
Bremen’s Caring Cupboard is the area’s fourth and joins ones already in place in Bourbon, Plymouth and Knox.
“People are using it but not abusing it,” Palmer previously said of Plymouth’s Caring Cupboard.
Bourbon’s Caring Cupboard is near the Bourbon Police Department and close to The Standard ice cream shop, 210 N. Main St. Plymouth’s box is outside the city’s fire department. Knox’s box is near Poppin’ Off Popcorn, 4 N. Pearl St.
Donations of food and items are being actively solicited.
Palmer previously said donations can be dropped off during business hours during the week at WTCA, 112 W. Washington St., 98.3 The Max, 215 N. Michigan St., and the Pilot News, 213 N. Michigan.
On Saturdays, donations can be taken to P&N Pawn Shop, 1842 W. Jefferson St. Or donors can reach out to Palmer via Facebook, she said.
“The biggest problem I've had – which is no problem – is people are putting too many items in the box itself,” Palmer previously said. “Bourbon's Cupboard went up the same time Plymouth’s did and it's doing well.”
A Plymouth monastery reached out and is also helping provide food items, Palmer told the board of works at its late November meeting.
Along with canned goods, Palmer said she could use donations of pet food, cleaning wipes, laundry detergent and personal hygiene items – like shampoo and body wash – powdered food items for the colder months like potatoes, mac and cheese and noodles.
The newspaper boxes are accessible 24 hours per day. The items are free. In the winter, canned goods will be swapped out with powdered food items.
The Caring Cupboards Community Outreach Program is based on Brownsburg’s Blessings in a Box.
Palmer said a second box for Plymouth, near the police department, will likely be in place in the coming weeks.