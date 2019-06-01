HAMLET — During the course of a normal K-12 education, an individual is required by the state of Indiana to be at school 2,340 days.
That’s roughly six and a half years.
For most people, being at school is somewhat a task because of sickness or senioritis, but Oregon-Davis 2019 Valedictorian Kennedy Ash has been able to make it to school for all of those 2,340 days, granting her perfect attendance for her entire school career.
On top of the perfect attendance, Kennedy is an active member of the student body and a role model for her peers.
