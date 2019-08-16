HAMLET -- The Oregon-Davis School Corporation welcomes several new teachers and Instructional Aides to the corporation.
In front from left is Tina Berg (Elementary), Kristin Kubacki (Jr/Sr High School Science), Ronda Cavender (Jr/Sr High School Special Education) and Sara Wells (Sr High School Social Studies).
In back from left is Ryan Myers (Jr High School Science/Health), Jerry Miller (Athletic Director, Jr High School Math), Vincenzo Carrasco (Sr High School Spanish), Brittany Fletcher (Elementary) and LaTasha Cotner (Jr/Sr High School Art).
Teachers not pictured: Elizabeth Brown (Elementary) and Nathan Werner (Sr High School Math).
The corporation also welcomes three instructional assistants that are not pictured: Cobie Norris, Tracy Patrick, and Tina Green.