HAMLET — At the Oregon-Davis school board meeting on July 8, the board considered a recommendation brought forward by Superintendent Dr. Don Harmon that could have saved the corporation approximately $100,000 this year by consolidating a few administrative positions.
According to the recommendation, instead of replacing the Jr./Sr. High School principal, Dr. Harmon would absorb those duties and two teachers would fulfill the duties of athletic director and assistant principal, respectively.
The assistant principal would also be in charge of the main day-to-day operations of the school and be the lead contact for the community.
“The driving force of this reorganization is reduction of expenditures,” Harmon said. “This reorganization will reduce expenditures and salaries by roughly $110,000. This reduction in expenditures could possibly allow the corporation the flexibility and opportunity to address our employees’ salaries and wages, which is desperately needed.
“My recommendation is not long-term, and I will be evaluating the Jr./Sr. High School administration structure regularly during the 2019-2020 school year.”
Andy Borelli, the local UniServ director, was in attendance at the meeting and publicly spoke in favor of Dr. Harmon’s plan.
“You have an opportunity here to fix a problem,” he said. “That problem is that you’re hemorrhaging teachers. The reason that you’re hemorrhaging teachers is because you can’t attract and retain them. The school is broke.”
He went on to argue that Dr. Harmon’s plan would offer a way to raise teacher salaries, something that hasn’t been done in 10 years.
“It is very much time that we compensate our teachers, we do what we can to repay them, and we do what we can to attract them,” Borelli said. “Your beginner teacher salary is way out of line. I’m not being disrespectful; I’m a product of this institution. I get it. Your beginning teacher salary is way too low to keep teachers here.”
