BREMEN -- The Marshall County Hometown Initiative needs your help to plan the quality of life in our community for years to come.
Tuesday, June 18 at Bremen Firemen's Festival, participate in the Marshall County Hometown Initiative survey.
You will have the opportunity to talk with their team of neighbors from across the region who are asking for your help in writing a long-term plan that they will use to make Marshall County the best place in the American Midwest to live, work and play.
Marshall County Hometown Initiative is part of the Marshall County Stellar organization taking part in the State of Indiana's regional Stellar competition.
"Quality of Life planning for our hometowns in Marshall County will take everyone working together," stresses the committee.
Visit the website at www.MarshallCountyHometown.com to see how you can participate in creating our hometown quality of life plan.
Additional chances to participate will be at Argos Summer Kickoff Festival and the Plymouth Art in the Street Festival both June 22.
Representatives will also be at the Bourbon Food Truck Friday, June 28.