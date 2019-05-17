Open house Saturday for River Gate South complex

PLYMOUTH -- There will be an open house for a downtown apartment complex over the weekend.
The open house is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a banner posted near the three-building River Gate South complex in Plymouth.
Officials with River Gate South did not return an email seeking comment. A telephone listing for the development rang unanswered on Thursday.
There are 39 apartments in the complex.
In June, River Gate South’s developers rolled out a website showing the various floor plans and rental prices that will be offered for the apartments.
According to the development’s website, rgsliving.com
, rental prices range from $1,195 per month for a 750-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath apartment to $2,125 for a 1,314-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment.
“Hard-hat” tours were conducted in June and July to show the buildings to officials and prospective renters.
In December 2017, the Plymouth Common Council approved a six-year tax abatement for the property just south of the Yellow River near the intersection of Michigan and East Lake streets.
The tax abatement will be phased out over six years, with the development receiving a 100 percent abatement in the first year and paying all taxes in the seventh year.
Plymouth City Attorney Sean Surrisi previously said the abatement will decrease by 5 percent in each of the six years. In the abatement’s second year, Mishawaka-based developer Scott Sivan will receive a 95 percent abatement and in the sixth year a 75 percent abatement.
Surrisi previously said the first year of the abatement will likely go into effect in either 2019 or 2020, but that will ultimately be determined by the Marshall County Assessor’s Office.
The 1.37-acre development has an estimated value of a little more than $9.5 million, according to a resolution previously passed by the Plymouth Common Council.
Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.