Pilot News Group Photo / Jamie Fleury
Margie Lockridge, Barb Gouker, Maria Schmit, and Diane Kaufman
Staff and volunteers at Bread of Life Community Food Pantry are thrilled to announce that they bought the building. After years of prayer, praise and fundraising the public is invited to an open house this Saturday, June 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on location at 6770 N. Michigan Road, Plymouth.
Assistant Director Maria Schmit said, “Praise the Lord the building is paid off! We are very thankful for His provision and give Him all the thanks, glory and honor for His continued faithfulness to the ministry of the Bread of Life.”
Schmit said there is still some maintenance and building improvements to be done, but all are thankful. “We want to make sure our supporters in prayer, monetary donations, and food donations are thanked through this celebration!”